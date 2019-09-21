Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Held by Fairfield Bush & Company; 3M Co Com (MMM) Stock Declined While Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,601 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 32,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22M shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $489.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 9,520 shares to 21,461 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.46M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 34,085 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 0.07% or 4,294 shares. Appleton Prns Ma stated it has 13,713 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors holds 0.49% or 7,097 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 24,796 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com owns 374,801 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 478,319 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Keating Inv Counselors Inc holds 23,126 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 483,946 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 3,670 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 2,093 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 33,840 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 20,585 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 5,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Lp invested in 0.09% or 1,262 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 1.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 88,892 were reported by Bainco Investors. Opus Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Com reported 5,097 shares. Patten Grp, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 17,846 are owned by First Fin Bank. Victory Management holds 0.02% or 58,761 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 202,909 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 0.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 47,189 shares. Starr Inc reported 20,000 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry And Co holds 125,117 shares. 851,045 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Management Inc.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,648 shares to 100,981 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,263 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

