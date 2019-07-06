Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.28 Million; Covington Capital Management Has Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, down from 273,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 27,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,099 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, down from 83,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,049 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sloane Robinson Llp holds 0.17% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 0.04% or 10,787 shares. Haverford invested in 13,807 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.04 million shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 63,812 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Preferred Lc has 8,059 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 66,234 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 75,946 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.35% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,702 shares. Birch Hill Invest holds 1.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 359,225 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1,521 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbo & Ltd Liability stated it has 213,498 shares. Adirondack Research Mgmt Inc reported 7,950 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.22% or 2.73M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $808.39M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,956 shares to 3,740 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 62,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50B for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 31,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 130,470 shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,486 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 123,863 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 837,500 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barometer Mgmt reported 94,892 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 80,518 shares. Bailard reported 5,983 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,537 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy) has invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fayerweather Charles invested in 1,275 shares or 0.32% of the stock.