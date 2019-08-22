Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.12 Million; As Stifel Finl (SF) Share Value Rose, Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Decreased Position by $311,792

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 141,838 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $162.61. About 1.27M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 153,694 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Stifel names former Wells brokerage chief to its board – St. Louis Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The RoomPlace Opens Two-Story, 84000 SF Location at Lincolnwood Town Center – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel to Acquire Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Stifel Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

