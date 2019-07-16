Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Scotia Capital Boosted Stake; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Holding in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Boosted by $8.11 Million as Share Price Declined

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 64,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 381,609 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.14 million, up from 317,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 298,299 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 25,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,317 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, up from 149,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 1,207 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 11,661 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 18,701 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Incorporated owns 2,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,365 shares stake. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Impala Asset Ltd Llc holds 5.83% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 885,310 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 82,861 shares. 50,029 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Fmr Lc has invested 0.05% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 6,538 were reported by Jane Street Limited Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag owns 84,167 shares. Shell Asset Management Com, Netherlands-based fund reported 11,231 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 17,258 shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,035 shares to 30,012 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,160 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Insiders Of 2 Different Flooring Companies Purchase Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mohawk Industries, Inc. Stock Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries Is In Cyclical Value Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 21,947 shares to 253,625 shares, valued at $32.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 15,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,859 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Buy Honeywell Stock Because the World Needs a Lot More Planes – Barron’s” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 1,652 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 188,668 shares. Zweig stated it has 1.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mu Investments holds 4.3% or 42,000 shares. 1,625 are owned by Inv House Ltd Llc. Asset One Limited owns 389,208 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 2.14 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management has 1.07M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 2,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs owns 1,373 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Company invested in 0.67% or 15,825 shares. Orrstown Services Inc reported 1,582 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,302 shares. 163,467 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 13,350 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.