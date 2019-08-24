Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Axiom International Investors Decreased Its Holding; Fsi Group Upped Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 216,939 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48 million, down from 220,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 929,081 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 252,690 shares to 314,930 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 34,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,519 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mirae Asset Invests Com Limited accumulated 32,721 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc holds 26,860 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt invested in 8,864 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bessemer Group reported 11,741 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested in 0.14% or 60,457 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Homrich & Berg owns 15,597 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct accumulated 25,148 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 35,187 shares. Bridgecreek Limited Com accumulated 33,515 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 5,310 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt has 32,386 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. reported 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.39 million shares. Fsi Group Ltd accumulated 111,267 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The New York-based Oppenheimer And Co has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Charter Trust Com reported 18,097 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs stated it has 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 412,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% or 833,240 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ls Investment Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 71,017 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 4,646 shares.

