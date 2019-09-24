Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding Maintained by Johnson Financial Group Inc; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 280,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 5,325 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 285,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 518,935 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 14,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 9,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.39. About 25,448 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.51B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Financial has invested 0.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.56% or 224,600 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13.37M shares. Mngmt Professionals stated it has 2,303 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 33,044 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 635,418 shares. 302,976 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Personal Advisors owns 880,330 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 909,386 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.21% or 8,899 shares. L And S Advisors invested in 0.36% or 56,568 shares. Garde Cap Inc reported 29,262 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.61M shares. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability has 17,745 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants owns 17,101 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Republic Investment invested in 0.59% or 619,561 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,273 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp owns 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 37,341 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 5,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Waverton Inv owns 588,174 shares for 5.17% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.05% or 54,454 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Cap Gp has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btr Capital holds 5,442 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 16,338 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btc Management invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,292 shares to 231,153 shares, valued at $34.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,281 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

