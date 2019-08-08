Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding Maintained by Autus Asset Management Llc; Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $382,872 as Stock Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 6,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 159,347 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 152,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 693,761 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,790 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, up from 49,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 3.01 million shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,986 shares to 40,707 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 95,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,944 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 42,068 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.22% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.43% or 101,053 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.27 million shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Co, Missouri-based fund reported 8,639 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,721 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 462,390 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com holds 39,681 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% or 12,823 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd stated it has 117,564 shares. U S Glob Investors holds 3.01% or 107,188 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.08% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 794 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares to 120,286 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,456 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).