Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding Maintained by Associated Banc-Corp; Litespeed Management Maintains Holding in Bunge Limited (BG)

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 20,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 101,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $175.2. About 513,221 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 298,428 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,935 shares to 79,732 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,317 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 374,177 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 26,500 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,930 shares. Fruth Investment Management reported 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp owns 23,248 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 146,932 shares. Davis R M has 15,902 shares. Cannell Peter B has 0.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2.14 million are owned by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 3,263 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,677 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 699,736 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,587 shares. Lesa Sroufe Communication has 51,002 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.43% or 33,367 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,189 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The California-based Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.49% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 6,625 shares stake. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gabelli And Investment Advisers owns 4,900 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 940 shares. Hilltop Holdings invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kepos LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 121,837 shares.