Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding Has Upped by Blair William & Company; Fifth Third Bancorp Trimmed Boston Properties (BXP) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 108,479 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 103,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 5,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 16,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 21,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 59,832 shares to 113,123 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 780,082 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 371,730 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt holds 16,881 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt stated it has 2,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 232,997 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Westwood Holdg Grp holds 0.78% or 558,831 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 94,158 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 23,173 were reported by Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research holds 0.14% or 184,626 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 6,000 shares. Veritable Lp holds 5,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 21,024 are owned by Grs Advisors Lc. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,500 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 278.71 million shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,870 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).