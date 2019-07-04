Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Boosted Its Stake; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Stake by $2.47 Million; Shares Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 44,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,220 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.73 million, up from 167,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 536,267 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares to 232,777 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85 million for 20.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Renaissance Techs Llc has 0.05% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 578,545 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 52,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management holds 80,964 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. 60,860 were reported by Element Cap Mngmt Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,951 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Illinois-based First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.05% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 2,956 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,765 shares. Rbf Lc owns 6,362 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 23,609 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.14% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.43% stake. Johnson Gru invested in 0.14% or 9,642 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors has invested 1.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Penobscot Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Harvey Capital Mngmt has 2.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Yhb Investment owns 31,314 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.53% or 506,191 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.39 million shares. Alyeska Investment LP accumulated 1.69% or 762,913 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs reported 20,321 shares stake. Regent Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pacific Com owns 19,542 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 49,134 shares to 288,926 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 14,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,681 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.