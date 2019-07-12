Honeywell Int’l (HON) Holder Wendell David Associates Increased Position; Ims Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.58B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.