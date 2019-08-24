Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased Its Position by $577,964; S Muoio & Company Has Lowered Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stake by $356,400; Shares Declined

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,508 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares to 88,358 shares, valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,985 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Technology Selected for PetroChina Guangdong Integrated Petrochemicals Facility – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 221,861 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Cabot reported 1,940 shares. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associate has invested 1.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 49,767 were reported by Allstate Corp. Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,263 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.98% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md holds 3.27% or 13,482 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 394,768 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 26,297 shares. Waverton reported 587,247 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 12,751 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 28,583 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).