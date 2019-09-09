Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Suntrust Banks Has Upped Holding by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $5.74 Million as Stock Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 111 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 1,019 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.73M, up from 908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 9,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 235,179 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38 million, up from 225,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 204,243 shares to 1,689 shares, valued at $86.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 46,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,252 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 38,837 shares. Glovista Invests Limited reported 6,294 shares. Cutter Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 28,239 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Services Gru Incorporated has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc owns 828,360 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schnieders Mngmt Llc owns 15,305 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 250,401 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Limited. Northern stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Voya Invest Management Lc owns 383,647 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 27,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Navellier And Associates Inc reported 20,297 shares stake. C M Bidwell Ltd owns 8,430 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Colony Gru Lc owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,471 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,408 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Mgmt invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.61 million were reported by Pnc Financial Services Grp. 1,939 are held by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability. Blume Incorporated stated it has 7,300 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 436,354 shares. Cim Lc holds 0.12% or 2,091 shares. Amica Mutual Co has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Ltd Partnership invested in 1,400 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 21,508 shares. Keating Counselors Inc holds 2.65% or 36,910 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 1.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,473 shares. Florida-based Cypress Group has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Royal London Asset holds 420,377 shares.