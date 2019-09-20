Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Stephens Cut Its Position; As Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Decreased by $542,266 Its Stake

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 25,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,912 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, down from 74,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 904,387 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 13,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 598,880 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77M, down from 612,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 55,923 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,774 shares to 117,823 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 54,963 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 553 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 112,538 shares. Dt Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,305 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.24% or 4.84M shares. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wafra Incorporated holds 0.77% or 130,794 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Co Asset Us Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guinness Asset Management Ltd accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 35,678 shares. Notis invested in 0.96% or 11,600 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca stated it has 590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.71% or 4,992 shares in its portfolio.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,634 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43 million for 32.62 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.