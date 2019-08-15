Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Somerville Kurt F Lowered Position by $487,430 as Stock Rose; Delta Capital Management Position in Anthem (ANTM) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $275.06. About 863,522 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6,015 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 1.40M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,690 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd accumulated 24,890 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiduciary Inc Wi has invested 3.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cap World Investors owns 4.16 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 16,710 shares. Seabridge Llc invested in 23,085 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 8,851 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 6,937 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Wealth reported 0.16% stake. Bb&T stated it has 174,692 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% or 12,548 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.61% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 775,509 shares. 1,278 are owned by Main Street Rech Limited Liability.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.