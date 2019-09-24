Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Randolph Co Decreased Its Holding by $735,150; As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined, Profund Advisors Has Cut Holding

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05M, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 2.65M shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 81,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, down from 91,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 2.23 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 82,764 shares. Sit Investment Inc owns 108,775 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 25,941 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.04M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.34% or 547,696 shares. Shine Advisory holds 652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Co Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 7,138 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge stated it has 34,792 shares. Cap Advsr Ok accumulated 0.02% or 4,445 shares. 600 are held by Point72 Asset Management L P. 2.66 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,062 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,229 shares to 9,143 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,121 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs America has 2.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Allied Advisory holds 0.13% or 21,981 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White International Ltd reported 7,854 shares. 31,999 are held by Guggenheim Cap. Choate Advsr has 6,940 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 10,676 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,552 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc holds 0.13% or 3,145 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Co holds 839 shares. Vantage Investment Prns Lc holds 48,490 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc invested in 124 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29,832 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.