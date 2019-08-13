Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Raised Its Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,612 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 53,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 37,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 288,053 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 250,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 432,522 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

