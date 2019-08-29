Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Its Position by $4.11 Million as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,233 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 4.37M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 25,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 514,223 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.72 million, down from 540,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $162.86. About 1.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

