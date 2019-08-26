Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Eaton Vance Management Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Kt (KT) Stock Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.44 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 699,736 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20 million, down from 701,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34M shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29 million, down from 23.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 543,351 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 4,865 shares to 89,051 shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.