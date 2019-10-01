Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Covington Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.30 Million; Verity Asset Management Holding In Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Was Increased

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 32,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 2.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Company invested in 250,949 shares or 3% of the stock. South Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 76,276 shares. Capital Inv Services Of America accumulated 2,618 shares. Connable Office holds 1.01% or 27,735 shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 5.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh stated it has 1.29M shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Salem Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridges Inc owns 579,237 shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. Dt Prtn Ltd holds 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,657 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 206,437 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 315,240 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 2% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.24% or 39,366 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.39% or 89,463 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,366 shares to 4,949 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 17,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,627 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited reported 365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.21 million shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 834 shares. Duncker Streett And Commerce invested in 15,206 shares. 61,607 were accumulated by Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability. Stewart Patten Commerce Ltd Liability has 2.81% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,553 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,464 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,024 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.5% or 4.60 million shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 7,454 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reliant Investment Ltd Co has 2.82% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,375 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 185,625 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 2,735 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.18% or 6,636 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 27,965 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

