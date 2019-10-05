Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Covington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Provise Management Group Upped Position in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by $558,180

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 32,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 180,662 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 140,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Income Secs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 9,648 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

