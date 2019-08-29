Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $428,947 as Stock Rose

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 131,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,389 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 135,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 2.27 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 4,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 90,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 7.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,011 shares to 92,864 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 11,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.46M shares. Ca accumulated 78,934 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 498,108 shares. New York-based Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,383 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 2.19% or 117,860 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 98,278 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 48,898 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 718,450 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.28% or 143,990 shares. Df Dent holds 0.04% or 20,803 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 2.26% or 4.23M shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 2.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 385,297 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 861,065 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd stated it has 71,555 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 7,255 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Group. Princeton Strategies Grp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,825 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Incorporated accumulated 680,634 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd reported 0.25% stake. 2,037 were accumulated by Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 1,315 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,974 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 115,131 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And has invested 2.8% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 775,509 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tirschwell And Loewy owns 154,434 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.