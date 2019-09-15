Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; U S Global Investors Lowered Position in Louisiana Pac (LPX) as Stock Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 8,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.71M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,942 shares to 15,076 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny holds 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 76,127 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.61M shares. D E Shaw reported 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 19,789 shares stake. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 127,235 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Midwest Retail Bank Division invested in 13,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. American Intll Incorporated stated it has 318,157 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 125,358 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,892 shares to 44,501 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Communication invested in 0.5% or 19,690 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Llc reported 6,951 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,615 shares. Howard Capital Management invested in 0.18% or 7,350 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 27,310 were reported by Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Com. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 45,304 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,069 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gm Advisory Grp invested in 2,379 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.32% or 2.46M shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 883,313 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

