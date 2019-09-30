Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Holding; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stake by $347,392

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 27,241 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 95,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 201,125 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.11 million, down from 296,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 482,203 were reported by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 1,338 shares. Reik And Llc reported 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested in 233,284 shares. Saturna Corporation has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 59,827 shares. Torray Lc has invested 1.73% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Carroll Fincl Associates reported 1,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence has 0.61% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 19,869 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 28,737 shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.89% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Balyasny Asset Llc invested in 0.02% or 14,735 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 6,520 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 7,191 shares to 190,976 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 115,000 shares to 122,700 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 44,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Investment Mgmt has 43,202 shares. 241,020 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corporation. Benedict Advsr has 27,350 shares. First Commercial Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 51,085 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Asset Management invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd has 1.77% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 322,450 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 664,246 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 76,493 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern holds 0.83% or 8,560 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Lc accumulated 9,843 shares. Economic Planning Group Inc Adv stated it has 3,893 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl stated it has 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spinnaker holds 0.13% or 7,577 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt reported 3.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.