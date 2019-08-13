Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Holding by $1.50 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Upped by $222.00 Million Its Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 16.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 93,168 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 796,551 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com stated it has 575,987 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.59 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. South State Corporation holds 23,041 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Corporation In invested in 3,862 shares. Omers Administration has 5.94M shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 20,358 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 154,667 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Company owns 4,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Basswood Capital Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Ledyard Bancorp owns 16,383 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 0.92% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48,484 shares. Farmers Trust reported 22,917 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares to 19.02 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 174,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.57M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,976 shares to 205,361 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,094 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).