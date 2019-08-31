Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding by $471,788 as Market Value Rose; As Omnova Solutions (OMN) Share Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.16 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 41,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 165,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 366,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 532,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.77M market cap company. It closed at $10.05 lastly. It is down 8.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN)

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.66M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 63,137 shares to 93,957 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Omnova Solutions (OMN) Misses Q1 EPS by 12c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on March 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Omnova Solutions – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. – OMN – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 67,446 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 287,234 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 286,736 shares. Synovus Finance accumulated 0.02% or 190,704 shares. Winslow Asset has 1.05 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 122,308 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 3.27 million shares. Northern reported 587,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Ser Automobile Association holds 194,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 26,163 shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 200,786 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 82,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 70,114 shares to 234,602 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT).