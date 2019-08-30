Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $312,366; Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 615,373 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,790 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, up from 49,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $164.5. About 1.35M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). First Manhattan Co stated it has 140,175 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Chevy Chase Holdg invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 750 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 18,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Victory Cap has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 29,402 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 339,066 shares. 23,870 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 217,339 shares. 29,491 are owned by Walleye Trading Llc. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 787,132 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 27,850 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,056 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares to 49,765 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

