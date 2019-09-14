Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Upped Holding; Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.14 Million; Stock Value Rose

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 125,237 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.87 million, up from 121,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 10,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 60,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 49,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 127 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 33,289 are held by Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp stated it has 2.79 million shares. Alesco Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.18M shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Ltd stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Princeton Strategies Gp holds 67,900 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 1.35% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 412,400 shares. Fagan Associates accumulated 67,858 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 18,604 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt reported 13,398 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.46 million shares. Family Mngmt Corp reported 5,063 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 1.65% stake.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 33,059 shares to 8,108 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,875 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp Lc holds 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 54,085 shares. First Natl Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,846 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Canandaigua National Bank & Tru owns 22,076 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management, Virginia-based fund reported 2,337 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Daiwa Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,870 shares. 5.62 million were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 27,965 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 65,566 shares. Everett Harris Communication Ca holds 0.02% or 4,510 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj invested in 0.14% or 26,734 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com stated it has 716,017 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).