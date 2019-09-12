Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Its Holding; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding by $10.50 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,201 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $908,000, down from 10,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 291,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 267,712 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, down from 559,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 1.77M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 116,995 shares to 455,897 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 249,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New Hampshire-based Curbstone has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 407,963 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 259,145 shares. Moreover, Epoch Prns has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 50,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 49,229 were reported by Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Intersect Cap Lc reported 2,242 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 152,560 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 5,102 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 8,000 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 135,315 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,565 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 3.15M shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 18,484 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.99M shares. 575,607 were reported by Principal Finance Grp. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Com has 35,104 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 373,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,000 were reported by Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd. Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 203,031 shares stake. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.01% or 106,802 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PDC Energy, SRC Energy, and Hibbett Sports Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 13% Upside For The Holdings of IYY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.