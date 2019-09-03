Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Valuation Rose While Palladium Partners Trimmed Stake; Kwmg Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) by $2.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,134 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 34,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares to 274,769 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs Inc invested in 0.58% or 159,193 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,563 shares. One Management Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 246,987 shares. James Inv Research owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81 shares. Bessemer owns 3.63M shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Welch Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Ny has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artemis Investment Llp reported 2.18M shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Ltd Company reported 1.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,336 shares. 10 has 3,608 shares. Condor Management owns 32,240 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elkhorn Prns LP accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,000 shares. Cannell Peter B Company Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 985,248 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gradient Invs holds 0% or 143 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 183,630 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 125,058 shares. Lpl Lc owns 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 312,836 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 1.10 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 84,490 shares. New England Mgmt accumulated 5,337 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,554 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity invested in 528,393 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS) by 14,378 shares to 616,583 shares, valued at $29.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Brd Mkt (SCHB) by 16,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).