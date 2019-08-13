Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Ctc Has Trimmed Stake

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $310.83. About 6.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 35,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 42,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million.

