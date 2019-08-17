Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holder Bainco International Investors Cut Position by $460,412 as Valuation Rose; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake Increased by Cortina Asset Management Llc

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 354,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 767,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 412,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 585,302 shares traded or 25.90% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fin Advsrs has 25,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 0.01% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,894 shares. Hennessy Inc invested in 0.08% or 254,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 7,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.58% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,930 shares. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 28,700 shares. Grp One Trading LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 72,150 shares. Geode Management holds 398,479 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 224,963 shares to 445,746 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 84,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,793 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology I.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).