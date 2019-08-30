Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Peoples United Fincl (PBCT) Holding Held by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Peoples United Fincl (PBCT) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711.85M, up from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples United Fincl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 2.94M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 3.84M shares traded or 65.69% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc holds 201,086 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 12,713 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 383,619 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok owns 164,230 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Oppenheimer & accumulated 55,991 shares. Benedict Advisors accumulated 11,097 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Merchants owns 0.42% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 159,463 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Co stated it has 0.1% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 75,352 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 318,071 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 250 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement holds 3,498 shares. 15,015 were reported by Fort L P. Connable Office Inc reported 21,314 shares. Court Place Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,972 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas-based Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 33,515 are held by Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc accumulated 0.03% or 2,044 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,890 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 8,500 shares. 21,764 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp. 20,985 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co. Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schmidt P J Inv holds 35,231 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 532,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,761 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).