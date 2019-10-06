Honeywell Intl Ab (HON) Shareholder Hexavest Decreased Stake by $2.54 Million; Resolution Capital LTD Holding In Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Was Has Increased

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 207,466 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Ab (HON) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 14,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 200,165 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.95 million, down from 214,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Ab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 12,620 shares stake. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 19,933 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Company holds 19,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 39,900 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 10,593 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc stated it has 24,383 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 454 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 1.43M shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 8,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 2.08 million shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 82,136 shares in its portfolio. 45,261 were accumulated by Stifel Finance Corporation. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 68,008 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 316,773 shares to 517,352 shares, valued at $66.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 95,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Montag & Caldwell has 3.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lincoln Corporation invested in 0.06% or 8,224 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 1.39% or 1.05M shares. Spark has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Violich Capital accumulated 1.95% or 45,401 shares. M&R Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,325 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 344 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 931,434 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartford Management reported 31,948 shares. Maverick Capital invested in 10,760 shares. Franklin Resource reported 6.60 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 75,022 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,945 shares.