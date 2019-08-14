Honeywell International Upped Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding by $475,380 as Stock Price Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.75. About 11.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 83,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 71,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 509,380 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited holds 413,208 shares. American National Insur Com Tx reported 0.02% stake. North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 380,200 shares. Moors Cabot has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 13,324 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 97,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0.1% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 179,862 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 14,381 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division accumulated 11,555 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 133,989 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.03% or 45,125 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.12% or 437,896 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt reported 175 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 92,400 shares to 505,905 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,701 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

