Honeywell International Trimmed Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding by $810,000; Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Stock Price Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 7,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 47,650 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 39,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 1.52 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 61,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 83,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 710,347 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.1% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 47,932 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Blair William Il reported 0% stake. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Meeder Asset Inc holds 446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated owns 20,449 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 10,279 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.05% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 14,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Eii Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.41% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 20,676 shares.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $163.46M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 21,150 shares to 67,716 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 6,164 shares to 56,489 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wwe (NYSE:WWE) by 10,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,437 shares, and cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

