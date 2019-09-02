Honeywell International Stake in Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Has Upped by $671,840; Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 37,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 225,330 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TCO END DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHR STRUCTURE; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – RECOMMENDS THAT SPECIAL COMMITTEE BE FORMED TO DEVELOP PLAN FOR ELIMINATION OF DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE IN TAUBMAN CENTERS; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 22,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 713,767 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38M, up from 691,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 549,071 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Best for Vets Employer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Earns Three 2018 Carrier Awards Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 53,056 shares to 277,160 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,747 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,700 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,699 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.05% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). State Bank Of America De holds 162,068 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 111,817 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 27,973 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Llc owns 3,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.93% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 15,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 106,364 shares stake. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 43,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 76,787 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading reported 25,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $195,550 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 1,460 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 89,098 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 16,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 25,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 32,503 shares. Northern holds 884,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 24,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 93,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 38,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Group accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Arizona State Retirement invested in 43,889 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 320 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 8 shares.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Realty Income in Your Portfolio Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taubman Centers adjusts 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.