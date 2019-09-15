Honeywell International Raised Its Agree Rlty (ADC) Stake by $460,800; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lifted Its Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) by $3.15 Million as Shares Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 11,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 58,668 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07 million, up from 47,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $314.76. About 150,972 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Agree Rlty Corp (ADC) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Agree Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 212,844 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 98,239 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $83.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,819 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And owns 0.14% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 99,903 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested in 198,223 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Ltd stated it has 31,400 shares. Bb&T owns 5,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 10,737 shares. 2,113 are held by Connable Office Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 70,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 231,490 shares. Natixis holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 66,654 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Connor Clark Lunn Investment invested in 6,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8,650 shares to 109,934 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,410 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Shares for $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $642,000 was made by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests owns 105,908 shares. Johnson Fin Gp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,085 shares. Stifel accumulated 30,493 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,519 shares. D E Shaw & Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 19,315 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 19,884 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 70,518 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.59% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Llc has 0.07% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Amer Century Companies has 604,265 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 10,353 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 8,542 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).