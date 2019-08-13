Honeywell International (Put) (HON) Valuation Rose While Nomura Holdings Cut Stake by $124.27 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (Put) (HON) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 776,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 821,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 217,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.26 million, up from 210,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

