Honeywell International Ord (HON) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Banner (BANR) Market Value Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed by $3.59 Million Its Stake

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.31. About 877,916 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 35,114 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware reported 16,786 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Arizona-based Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Broderick Brian C invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aspiriant Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gabelli Funds reported 932,613 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,002 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,142 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 14,606 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Axiom Limited De accumulated 216,939 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 1,697 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Condor Capital Mngmt invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Salem Cap Management stated it has 4.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares to 385,255 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 48,199 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 21,191 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 46,790 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,020 shares. 131,816 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 170,300 shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 49,350 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 68,307 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP owns 90,394 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 64,500 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 65,900 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 5,492 shares.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.65M for 12.93 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

