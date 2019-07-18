Honeywell International Ord (HON) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Lowered Stake by $17.38 Million; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Market Valuation Rose, Burney Co Boosted by $455,822 Its Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.24. About 2.24M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Burney Co increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 15,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,375 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 250,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 174,904 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.70 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 7,364 shares. Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,370 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 42,624 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 56,583 shares. Arrow reported 26,037 shares. Wade G W & reported 116,110 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company owns 851,924 shares. Whittier Tru has 199,318 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.73% or 47,854 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.52% or 12,839 shares. 1,629 were accumulated by American Research And Management. Principal Financial Grp holds 2.03 million shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc invested in 2,044 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 21,390 shares to 16,093 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,974 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

