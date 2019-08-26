Honeywell International Ord (HON) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Palouse Capital Management Has Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $690,235

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $157.45. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 82,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.62 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum & Towne stated it has 36,334 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 1.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Benedict Fin has 25,657 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 11,447 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt holds 33,852 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.79% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 2.10M shares. Natixis holds 0.19% or 474,826 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 46,197 shares. Carret Asset Limited Company reported 5,940 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 630 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,028 shares or 4.65% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management reported 6,956 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 4,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Valueworks Limited Liability invested in 61,346 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,641 shares. 60,457 are held by Schafer Cullen Inc. Zacks Inv Management holds 83,569 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 9,847 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. National Incorporated Wi holds 1.73% or 9,960 shares in its portfolio. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 45,131 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 95,942 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 359,916 were reported by Macquarie Gru Limited. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 2,990 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 1.71M shares. Kessler Investment Gp Limited Co stated it has 202 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thomasville State Bank holds 0.18% or 6,056 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.58 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.