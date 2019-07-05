Honeywell International Ord (HON) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Holding; Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Holding by $370,006 as Stock Price Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 9,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,063 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 73,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 3.69 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 942,445 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.76 million activity. $145,692 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares were sold by Ralls-Morrison Desiree. $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares were sold by Nanavaty Maulik. On Tuesday, February 12 Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 44,236 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.19 million for 28.04 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 56,729 shares to 82,130 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,918 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Deily Linnet F.