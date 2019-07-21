Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Value Rose While Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Its Position; As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sector Gamma As Has Decreased Its Stake by $669,900

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 3.04 million shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 31,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, down from 482,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 1.52M shares traded or 62.61% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc owns 7,300 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Tanaka Cap Management holds 6,032 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication Inc, a New York-based fund reported 47,858 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 19,465 shares. Ledyard Bank stated it has 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 205,095 are owned by Cambridge Trust. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,665 shares in its portfolio. 265,927 were accumulated by Davenport & Com Limited Liability Com. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Peoples Finance Corp reported 3,136 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.59% or 8,500 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,606 shares. Diligent Limited Liability invested in 1,299 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 144,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

