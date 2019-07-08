Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Price Rose While Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Position; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding Lifted by Mckinley Capital Management Inc

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $175.72. About 648,300 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 402,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,577 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 248,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 488,000 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,109 shares to 488,390 shares, valued at $57.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,597 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Diversify Your RRSP With These 2 Top Gold Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) CEO Sean Boyd on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Top Gold Stock Crashed 17.6% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 615,279 shares. Intrust State Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,617 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.87% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 27,674 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 4.58% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.4% or 110,779 shares. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Riverhead accumulated 29,370 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Headinvest invested in 0.29% or 6,606 shares. St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,850 shares. 6,298 were accumulated by At Comml Bank. Barometer Capital accumulated 1.72% or 94,892 shares. Roundview Lc reported 0.53% stake. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.