Honeywell International Ord (HON) Market Value Rose While Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Holding; Spitfire Capital Position In Gtt Communications (GTT) Was Increased

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.56% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 2.55 million shares traded or 464.42% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55 million shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 160,611 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 1,363 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Management owns 819 shares. Wisconsin Management Ltd Co holds 1.72% or 12,140 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 851,924 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 985,248 shares. Moreover, Howard has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,350 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,665 shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 0.85% or 80,090 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mu Invests Ltd holds 4.3% or 42,000 shares. National Inv Service Incorporated Wi reported 9,960 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,450 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,558 shares. 13,073 were reported by Charter Comm.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

