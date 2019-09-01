Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Position by $17.38 Million as Shares Rose; Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Scientific Games (SGMS) Holding by $3.05 Million; Market Value Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 723,495 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,648 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 38,646 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. World Asset Management owns 50,089 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,977 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 2.5% or 1.71M shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 172,715 shares. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 136,507 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Co reported 6,026 shares. 137,400 are held by Sit Investment Associate. Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Co holds 0.47% or 28,679 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Company holds 0.02% or 7,760 shares. Smithfield Communication owns 11,466 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 4,950 shares. 9.76 million are held by Ameriprise Inc.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

