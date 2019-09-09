Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holder Cincinnati Financial Decreased Holding by $17.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Kohls (KSS) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $340,000 as Stock Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

