Honeywell International Maintains Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM); Marshfield Associates Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $43.94 Million as Valuation Declined

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 46,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 2.69M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The wrong stuff? Chuck Yeager, who broke sound barrier, sues Airbus – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 451,514 shares to 1,943 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,811 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,274 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn owns 7,290 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 601,722 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) invested 0.65% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,267 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,317 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 962,690 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 110,371 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kdi Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.44% or 118,268 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,580 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northstar Limited Liability holds 240,002 shares. Cambridge Inv invested in 62,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested in 1% or 236,568 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Needed Some Iron In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 457,461 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp accumulated 414,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Inc holds 26,754 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 0% or 825 shares in its portfolio. 156,200 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Mngmt Llc. Estabrook Cap Management invested in 21,482 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.01% or 7,187 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 27,937 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 27,548 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com owns 22,788 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).