Honeywell International Maintains Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP); As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 33,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 28,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 512,275 shares traded or 82.46% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 91,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 87,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 43,590 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 49,799 shares stake. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 53 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc reported 369,988 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp holds 61,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Company owns 251,492 shares. Prudential accumulated 858,877 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1,004 shares. Moreover, Barnett has 2.35% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 50,090 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Fiduciary Trust owns 2,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 69,991 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 343,098 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Company owns 76,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,089 are owned by Two Sigma Ltd. Allstate has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 911,253 were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Icahn Carl C holds 2.19% or 5.19 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 74,235 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 74,200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 18,400 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,700 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). D E Shaw Inc reported 15,381 shares stake. Investec Asset Limited invested in 59,642 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 18,361 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05M shares to 8,864 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,730 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).